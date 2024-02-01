Budget 2024: PM Modi says this Budget will empower women, youth, farmers and poor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Applauding the 'progressive budget' presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the interim Budget has given the guarantee of a Vikishit Bharat by 2047. PM Modi said that this interim budget is inclusive and innovative and has confidence of continuity.

"This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced..." PM Modi said, adding, "This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047."

"This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," PM Modi said.

Meeting the needs and fulfilling the aspirations of four "major castes" -- the poor, women, the youth and farmers — of the country are the government's highest priority, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Thursday. "It covers all castes and people at all levels. We are working to make India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. For achieving this goal, we need to improve people's capability and empower them," she said.