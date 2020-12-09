Image Source : FILE Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb rushed to hospital with breathing troubles

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after his breathing-related problems aggravated, sources said.

Doctors are attending the veteran CPI(M) leader at the hospital's 'flu clinic', they said.

"We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he requires hospitalisation," an official of the private hospital said.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-rlated ailments for quite some time.

He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.

