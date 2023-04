Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSP leader Afzal Ansari handed 4-year jail term in a murder case

BSP leader Afzal Ansari has been convicted in connection with the 2005 kidnapping and murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. He has been sentenced to 4 years of rigourous imprisonment and also lost his Lok Sabha seat. The Ghazipur court pronounced the verdict on Saturday. His brother Mukhtar Ansari has also been sentenced to 10 years in jail and slapped with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

