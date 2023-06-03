Over 5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone seized near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : BSF/TWITTER Security forces recovers over 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone

Amritsar: Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, said officials. The joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police recovered the heroin, a BSF spokesperson said.

On the intervening night of June 2 and 3, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said. During a search of the area, they recovered packets of heroin from a field. The recovered consignment weighs around 5.50 kilograms.

“Troops of @BSF_Punjab & @punjabpoliceind while deployed in depth area on intervening night of 2/3 June 23, heard movement of drone & dropping by it. During search, 1 big packet (Gross Wt -5.5 kg) of #Heroin was recovered from farming fields of Village- Rai, Distt- #Amritsar,” BSF said in a tweet.

