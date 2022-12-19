BSF's Mahila Praharis etch history, to guard India-Bangladesh border

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD The deployment of female officers will be especially helpful in preventing smuggling by women smugglers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday deployed Mahila Praharis to guard the Indo-Bangladsh border close in the North and South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The area is prone to the smuggling of cattle and drugs along with occasional infiltration by militants. The move symbolizes women's empowerment in the armed forces.

One of the biggest challenges that the BSF faces in securing the borders in the Sunderban region are that they need to maintain round-the-clock vigil through floating Border Observation Posts (BOP) since the construction of land BOPs is not feasible in the area.

BOP Ganga, one of the six new floating BOPs of BSF deployed recently to enhance vigilance in the area, has now been completely entrusted with the responsibility of security on the shoulders of Mahila Praharis. Brave Mahila Praharis have now taken over the front of border security from this floating BOP and they will be seen independently in the combat role.

This is the first time in the history of BSF that a platoon of Mahila Praharis has been deployed for border patrolling and operation of a Floating BOP in difficult terrain like the Sunderbans. Their deployment will be especially helpful in preventing smuggling by women smugglers.

