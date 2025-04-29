BSF issues advisory after jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers in Punjab Amid ongoing tension at the border, jawans have been asked to be extra cautious and avoid inadvertently crossing the border during patrol duty. Even the farmers working on farms at the borders have been asked to be vigilant," the BSF said in the advisory.

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) issued a strict advisory after a BSF jawan was earlier detained by Pakistan Rangers. In the advisory, the BSF aksed the jawans to be alert and vigilant during border patrol.

A senior BSF officer confirmed that, although the advisory has been part of their regular briefing, after Pakistani Rangers detained the jawan during patrolling duty, all patrolling parties have been instructed to be extra cautious during duty.

Amid ongoing tension at the border, jawans have been asked to be extra cautious and avoid inadvertently crossing the border during patrol duty. Even the farmers working on farms at the borders have been asked to be vigilant," the officer added.

Another BSF officer said that such incidents are common in the Punjab border where jawans from both sides often cross the border inadvertently and issues are used to get resolved in a single flag meeting, but this time Pakistan is not turning up for the meeting despite several attempts.

"Pakistan is not responding because of ongoing tension after the Pahalgam attack, but we have lodged our protest with the Pak Rangers and are making all efforts to bring back the jawan," the officer added.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident in which Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw inadvertently crossed the international border. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter; further details are awaited.

Pakistan Rangers detained a BSF trooper on April 23 after he inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur.

The incident occurred while a BSF trooper was crossing the border to provide security to local farmers working near the fence.

According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory. The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

This border is one of the most sensitive and volatile in the country, due to historical tensions and ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from ANI)