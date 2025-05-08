BSF foils infiltration bid in Punjab's Ferozpur sector, shoots dead Pakistani intruder The Pakistani intruder was observed crossing the International Border purposefully and moving towards the border security fence, taking advantage of the darkness.

While India was bringing terror to its logical conclusion under "Operation Sindoor," Pakistan, in its desperation, has once again shamed humanity. On the night of May 7, Pakistan targeted villages located near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling. At least 13 innocent Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, were killed in this barbaric attack. Dozens of others have been seriously injured.

Now, according to the sources, the Border Security Force has neutralised a Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozpur sector on the intervening night of May 7-8.

The Pakistani intruder was observed crossing the International Border purposefully and moving towards the border security fence, taking advantage of the darkness. He was fired upon by vigilant BSF troops after challenging them in the Ferozpur sector. After daybreak, the body was handed over to the police.

On May 7, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply with Operation Sindoor to this nefarious act of Pakistani terrorists, but by then, the common citizens had to suffer heavy losses. The people injured in the attack have been admitted to nearby hospitals, many of whom are said to be in critical condition. The administration has intensified relief and rescue work in the area, but an atmosphere of fear still prevails.

Defence experts say that this attack reflects the nervousness of Pakistan, which is frustrated by the success of Operation Sindoor. This attack is not only a ceasefire violation but also a direct violation of international human rights. The Indian government has strongly condemned this cowardly act and demanded action against Pakistan from the international community.

Another Pakistani individual was arrested by the BSF earlier this week on Sunday in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab for allegedly trying to enter Indian territory, officials said.

After being identified as Muhammad Hussain, the person was turned over to the Punjab Police and is currently being held. He was found to have a Pakistan National Identity Card and Pakistani money.

A Pakistani Ranger had previously been detained in Rajasthan for attempting a similar border crossing. According to investigators, a preliminary inquiry revealed the Ranger might have entered for reconnaissance or espionage objectives. The BSF is still questioning him.