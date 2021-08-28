Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. BRICS adopts 'New Delhi Statement', India stresses on climate equity.

India, at the 7th meeting of the BRICS Environment Ministerial 2021 on Friday, stressed on the need for taking concrete, collective global actions against global environment and climate changes, guided by equity, national priorities and circumstances, and the principles of 'Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)'.

The Environment Ministers adopted the New Delhi Statement on Environment, which is aimed at furthering the spirit of Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus in Environment among the BRICS Nations.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, termed as emerging economies and together fighting for climate justice at global negotiations.

Indian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired the meeting from Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, as the other Environment Ministers from BRICS countries joined virtually. The meeting was preceded by the BRICS Joint Working Group on Environment meeting on August 26, a release from the Environment Ministry added.

Yadav said that 2021 is a very crucial year not only for the BRICS but for the whole world as well, as there is UN Biodiversity COP 15 in October and annual climate change meet (UNFCCC COP26) in November. He emphasised that BRICS countries can play a very significant role in addressing the contemporary global challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, air pollution, marine plastic litter, etc.

Referring to the recent findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report "Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science", he said: "The report has given enough, may be the last signal, for taking concrete, collective global actions against global environmental and climate challenges."

He informed the BRICS Ministerial that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is today leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilising the private sector to make climate commitments, etc.

He also stressed the importance of resource efficiency and circular economy, conservation of wildlife and marine species or biodiversity, and concrete actions taken by India on climate change and biodiversity. "BRICS countries being hotspots for biodiversity can tell the world how we have been conserving such mega diversity since time immemorial, and can also play a very significant role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The key areas proposed in the BRICS Environment Ministers' Statement 2021 are guided by the issues, which may have primacy in COP 15 and COP 26, the release added.

Latest India News