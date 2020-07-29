Wednesday, July 29, 2020
     
Unlock 3 guidelines declared, Gyms to open from August 5

Unlock 3 guidelines have been declared. Night curfew will be abolished from August 1 while Gyms will open from August 5. Under the guidleines, Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls & similar places will NOT be allowed to open or function.

New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2020 19:41 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus Unlock 3 guidelines

Unlock 3 guidelines have been declared. Night curfew will be abolished from August 1 while Gyms will open from August 5. Under the guidelines, Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls & similar places will NOT be allowed to open or function. Home Ministry said Lockdown will be strictly enforced in coronavirus containment zones till August 31.

Along with gymnasiums, Yoga institutes have been given permission to open August 5 onwards. 

Here are the other guidelines prescribed by Home Ministry:

  1. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large social gatherings are still prohibited.
  2. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes will remain closed till August 31.
  3. Health Ministry will announce guidelines for social distancing measures in gyms and yoga institutes.
  4. Independence Day celebrations will be allowed, but social distancing measures will have to be followed along with measures like wearing of masks.
  5. Government will take a decision about running of metro trains at a later date. The decision will be taken based on assessment of the situation. Same is the thing about opening cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

(More to follow)

