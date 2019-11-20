BREAKING: Union Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment in BPCL 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) along with transfer of management control, excluding stake in Numaligarh Refinery. Addressing a presser, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Numaligarh Refinery will be carved out of BPCL before privatisation and will be taken over by another public sector company. Announcing the decision, Sitharaman said: "The Cabinet has approved cutting government stake in select PSUs to below 51 per cent while retaining management control."
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of Shipping Corp of India along with management control
- Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment along with management control in Concor, THDCIL
- NTPC to buy government's stake in power producer THDCIL: Finance Minister
- NTPC to also buy govt stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO)