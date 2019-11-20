BREAKING: Union Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment in BPCL

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) along with transfer of management control, excluding stake in Numaligarh Refinery. Addressing a presser, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Numaligarh Refinery will be carved out of BPCL before privatisation and will be taken over by another public sector company. Announcing the decision, Sitharaman said: "The Cabinet has approved cutting government stake in select PSUs to below 51 per cent while retaining management control."

HIGHLIGHTS: