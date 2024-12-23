Puja Khedkar gets no relief as Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail in UPSC cheating case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Monday denied the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar and also ordered to vacate the interim protection granted to her. While hearing the matter, the The of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, stating that the UPSC is regarded as a prestigious examination.

The Delhi HC further observed that the incident in question represents a fraud not only against an organisation but also against society at large. The court emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

As a result, the court ruled that the plea was dismissed, and the interim protection granted to Khedkar was vacated. The court observed that, prima facie, the conduct in this case appears to be aimed at deceiving the organization. It noted that the individual was not a legitimate candidate for the benefits but had been obtaining them through forged documents. The court also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.



Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Khedkar through advocate Bina Madhvan stated that she is willing to cooperate with the investigation and submitted that custodial interrogation is not necessary. However, Delhi Police through Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Sanjeev Bhandari informed the court that the investigation is ongoing, and custodial interrogation may be required to uncover the larger conspiracy, adding that certain aspects of the conspiracy still need to be examined.

This name change was done in order to fraudulently avail more attempts, he added. Earlier, Delhi Police opposed the anticipatory bail plea and informed the Delhi High Court that as the investigation progresses, a larger conspiracy is emerging in the matter.

Meanwhile, the UPSC withdrew its perjury applications, stating that it would file a separate independent application.

The UPSC alleged that Khedkar attempted to manipulate the judicial system and stated that, Puja Khedkar has committed perjury by filing a false affidavit and the intent behind making such blatantly false statement naturally appears to be an attempt for obtaining favourable orders, on the basis of the false statement.



UPSC stated that, the claim that the Commission collected her biometrics is absolutely false made with the sole aim and purpose of deceiving this Court for obtaining favourable orders.

The said claim is denied since the Commission did not collect any biometrics (eyes and fingerprints) during her personality test or carried out any attempts verification on the basis of the same.

The Commission has not collected any biometric information from any candidate during the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examinations held so far. Puja Khedkar recently filed anticipatory bail application in relation to a FIR registered against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit" in civil services examination.



Recently, Delhi Police registered a FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar.



The Delhi High Court has also issued notice to suspended IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on an application moved by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) claiming that she made an incorrect assertion in the petition that she was not served the order of cancellation of candidature.

The UPSC stated that communication regarding canceling her candidature was communicated to her on her registered mail ID. So she falsely submitted before the Delhi High Court earlier that the press release dated July 31 this year was not officially communicated to her.

(With inputs from agencies)



