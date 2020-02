BREAKING: President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday rejected the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Vinay Sharma has filed a mercy plea before the President, in which he has pleaded for his life. His hand-written note states, "I want to live for my parents, even if it means spending a lifetime in jail. I don't want to be hanged because the jail-term and the years of struggle have already taught me my lesson."

