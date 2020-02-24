Aircraft crashes in Patiala, IAF pilot killed

For representation purpose only

A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed on Monday after a microlight aircraft crashed in Patiala, Punjab. The Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed in the Army cantonment area soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport. The killed pilot was identified as Wing Commander GS Cheema.

Two NCC caders have suffered injuries. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Earlier on Sunday, a MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast. The pilot managed to eject safely.