MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has issued an order for conducting the Standing Committee member election on September 27 at 1 pm. The order of the MCD said that the election for the lone vacancy in the Standing Committee by the Corporation was scheduled for September 26 at 2:00 pm; whereas, the said election was not conducted and the meeting was adjourned to October 5 by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi on the specious ground that the Councillors be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the voting hall/polling booth.