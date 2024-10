Senior Indian American leader Swadesh Chatterjee has said the community is hesitant to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election as she has not developed a base among them in her previous roles as Senator or the Attorney General of California. A Padma Bhushan awardee of 2001, the Democratic community has created the "Indian Americans for Harris" group and has been campaigning for her not only in the state of North Carolina, where he is based, but is also organising support for the vice president in other battleground states.