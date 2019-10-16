CBI books man for impersonating PMO official, forging letters | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has acquitted 15 suspects out of 33 people accused of attacking and setting on fire the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's residence in Balochistan province six years ago. ATC Judge Rahim Dad Khilji on Monday acquitted the 15 suspects because of lack of proof against them.
On June 15, 2013, militants attacked the historic building in Ziarat with hand grenades, completely destroying the house where Jinnah spent his last days.
The CBI has booked a Bangalore-based person for allegedly forging a letter to the justice department masquerading as an official of the Prime Minister's Office seeking probe against a judge, officials said Tuesday. Following the FIR, the CBI carried out searches at the residence of S P Srinivasan Rao in Bangalore, from where the agency claimed to have recovered several forged letters purportedly from the PMO to various ministries including the Department of Justice among others.
It is alleged that through the purported letter, Rao posing as a PMO official had sought inquiry against a judge from the Justice department, they said.
The agency has booked Rao for alleged forgery, they said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India on October 26, the party's state general secretary Ashok Kaul said. Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.
Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history.
"The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it," he said.
A CRPF constable was on Tuesday duped of his debit card and mobile phone by two men who had shared an auto-rickshaw with him on his way to Connaught place from Kashmiri Gate, said police. The constable was duped while withdrawing cash from an ATM booth at Connaught Place. As the constable headed to an ATM booth after leaving the auto-rickshaw at Connaught Place, the two co-passengers in the auto too followed him and managed to see him punching the PIN for his card.
After he withdrew money, one of the two tricked the constable in handing over his debit card to his co-passenger, said police. As the man was inspecting the card, the other one asked for his phone and the moment the CRPF constable gave it to him, the duo ran away, said police.
The duo later withdrew Rs 20,000 from his account, police said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday apprised Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton about his country's relations with India and Afghanistan as the royal couple began their first visit to the country, described as the "most complex".
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, held a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister House, where a lunch was hosted for the guests.
Two men involved in over a dozen cases of robbery and snatching have been nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a shootout at Wazirabad Burari road on Tuesday night, police said. Police uniforms, two pistols and a motorcycle were seized from them.
The incident took place at around 10.15 pm when a police team stationed on Wazirabad-Burari road near Jagatpur flyover spotted a motorcycle coming from Wazirabad side and signalled it to stop but the bike-borne miscreants opened fire on the police team, they said.
The duo fired four rounds, forcing police to retaliate resulting in one of the accused, later identified as Ravi (26) suffering bullet injury in his leg, they said. The second accomplice, Mustakin (51) was apprehended unhurt, the police said. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital, a senior police official said.
