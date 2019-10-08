CBI files FIR against Pawan Hans Ltd officials for fraud | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 08, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as the new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief.
The appointment of Lallu came on the recommendation of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who announced the party's new Uttar Pradesh team on Monday.
US President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, saying that it is time to get out of these "Endless Wars." The White House said in a late Sunday statement that the US military "will not support or be involved in" an expected military operation by Turkey in northern Syria, and US forces "would no longer be in the immediate area," the Xinhua news agency reported.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday and receive the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft in the French port city of Bordeaux, where he will perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra and take a sortie in the fighter jet.
"Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India’s important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries," Singh tweeted after his arrival in Paris on Monday.
Five children, aged between five and ten, drowned in a large pit filled with floodwater here on Monday. District magistrate, Katihar, Punam said the incident took place in Bochahi village falling under Narayanpur panchayat of Manihari block. The children, including two girls, slipped into the pit while playing. All the deceased were adivasis (tribals) and members of the same extended family.
The Gurgaon Police on Monday said it has arrested 28 proclaimed offenders and eight bail jumpers from different places here in the last 10 days and seized illegal drugs and liquor as the model code of conduct remains in force for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said police teams are keeping tight vigil on the activities of criminals who are out on bail, bail jumpers, proclaimed offenders, bad characters, non-bailable offenders and local criminals.
A woman and her three children were found dead in a house in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The police suspected that the woman had killed the children and then hanged herself. Kunti Devi was found hanging and her three children were laying on her feet. All children -- two boys and a girl -- were under six years of age, the police said, adding that three nooses were also found abandoned on the spot.
Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing a person at knifepoint in Connaught Place area. The accused, residents of Jaitpur, had robbed a tattoo artiste at around 3 AM on Sunday near the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. After robbing the man, they tried to flee but one of them was nabbed by the patrolling staff.
On his instance, his two other associates were also nabbed and the robbed purse, mobile and the kitchen knife used in the crime were recovered from their possession.
Pakistan on Monday set up a special body to oversee investments and execute projects under the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. President Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance to set up the CPEC Authority on the eve of Prime Minister Imran Khan's trip to China to discuss investment opportunities.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed has also reached China where he would meet the country's military leadership and join PM Khan in his political meetings, according to a brief statement by the Army.
Three persons were arrested from Jaipur Highway for allegedly robbing a man of his car after finalising a deal for the vehicle through an online marketplace. The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaudhary (38), Babu Lal Gurjar (24) and Sarwan (28), residents of Sikar in Rajasthan.
According to the complainant, his elder brother had posted an advertisement on an online marketplace for selling his car. The accused persons showed interest and called him for a trial of the vehicle.
They visited the complainant's residence in Vikas Puri and went for a trial run with him. On the way, they forced him to get down in Haryana's Jhajjar area by threatening him with a toy gun.
The United States says, blacklisting 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang
A total number of 1,168 candidates are left in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana scheduled to be held on October 1 as the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ends. The last date for withdrawal of nomination by the candidates was October 7.
"A total number of 1,168 candidates will contest on 90 assembly seats in the Haryana Assembly elections," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in a statement on Monday.
The Election Commission also allotted election symbols to various political parties contesting the Assembly polls -2019 in the state.
Turkish Air Forces strike Kurdish SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) base in Hasakah province of Syria
