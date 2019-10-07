Aarey Protest: Section 144 reimposed ahead of SC's hearing on tree axing amid protests | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 07, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 07, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a highly volatile note on Monday as weak domestic and global cues weighed on investor sentiment amid sustained foreign fund outflow.
After opening in the positive terrain, the 30-share index swung over 300 points in early trade. The index was trading 72.68 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 37,600.63 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 32.80 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,141.95.
Section 144 of the IPC was reimposed around Aarey Colony after prohibitory orders were relaxed for a short while amid protests against tree axing in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance in the PIL against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.
Pakistan would engage China at the highest level for talks on several big projects in the fields of hydropower, oil refinery and steel mills as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a Minister said here.
Addressing the media a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan's three-day visit to Beijing, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Sunday said that Pakistan would start formal negotiations on additional projects, including a major overland LNG terminal, 7,000-megawatt Bunji hydropower project, Pakistan Steel Mills, oil refineries as well as joint ventures in businesses and science and technology, for agreements, reports Dawn news.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on two-day visit to France from Monday during which he will hold the Annual Defence dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly, a Defence Ministry statement said.
Singh would meet France President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday before participating in the Rafale fighter aircraft handing over ceremony at Merignac along with Parly. The Defence Minister will also perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.
On October 9, Singh will address the CEOs of the French Defence industry during which he is likely to urge them to participate in "Make in India" and the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.
Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.
According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.
"Skies will be clear today and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius," an official said.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 21.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius.
Many cars damaged after a bridge collapsed near Malanka village in Junagadh in Gujarat yesterday. No casualties reported. More details awaited.
Traffic movement affected on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah & Rohtang Pass, after snowfall in the area today. All routine buses on Keylong-Manali route have been stopped.
Section 144 of the IPC has now been lifted around Aarey Colony, ahead of Supreme Court's special sitting on Monday on tree axing in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the tree felling in Mumbai’s Aarey colony.
Two drunken youths allegedly attacked a man and tried to strip his wife at the central bus stand in Alwar late on Saturday night because the couple belonging to a minority community refused to say ‘Ram-Ram’ as ordered by the accused. The plight of the couple drew a crowd of locals, who thrashed the duo — Vansh Bharadwaj and Surendra Bhatia — and handed them over to police.
A major tragedy was averted after locals managed to rescue five girls from being swept away in river Mahanadi here on Sunday. A 13-year-old girl, identified as Pinki Biswakarma, of Badbazar area, however, is still missing. A group of six girls had gone to the Badbazar ghat of river Mahanadi to take bath when Pinki was swept away in the strong currents.
A 62-year-old retired bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house in Southeast Delhi's Amar Colony. The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar Chawla. He lived with his family in an apartment in National Park, Amar Colony. A suicide note was also found from the pocket of his pant in which Chawla apologised to his wife and son and said he wanted to take the extreme step as he was depressed after not getting tenant for a house he had bought recently.
Thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in cities across Spain to denounce the rapid increase of gambling and the number of betting shops and urged "decent" leisure activities as alternatives. Sports personalities and celebrities sell their images to publicize gambling, a sector that moves enormous sums and whose growing presence on streets and online has sparked alarm among those who see gambling as the next big addiction.
Six people including folk singer Sushma Nekpur's live-in partner and two contract killers have arrested for her murder, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the live-in partner, Gajendra Bhati, hatched the conspiracy of the murder as he was fed up with Sushma's increasing demands and gave a contract to the sharp shooters to kill her.
With only two weeks to go for the Haryana Assembly polls, a galaxy of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be campaigning in the state over the next few days. Modi, who is the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be addressing four rallies across Haryana over two days.
He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14, the BJP said in a statement. On October 15, he will address three more rallies in Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar, the statement said. The BJP has fielded Commonwealth Games medallist Babita Phogat from Dadri.
A BJP corporator and four of his family members were on Sunday shot dead at his residence in Maharastra's Jalgaon district by three gunmen. The incident took place late Sunday night when BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat (55) and his family members were inside their residence.
All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby but declared dead during treatment.
Top News