Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 02, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 8:51 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat | Live Updates

Live updates : Breaking News October 02-2019

  • Oct 02, 2019 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.
    "Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'," Modi tweeted.
    He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.
    Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai.

  • Oct 02, 2019 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

     

     

  • Oct 02, 2019 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi pays homage to Bapu at Rajghat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.

  • Oct 02, 2019 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Congress general secretary KC Venugopal remembers 'Father of the Nation' on Gandhi Jayanti

    "In a strife-torn world, as indeed India, Gandhi ji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood but those of many across the world".

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, tweets video

    Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, tweet a video imagining what India would be like if 'Father of the Nation' was still alive.

     

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Priyanka Gandhi to March 'padayatra' in Lucknow

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in the foot march in Lucknow to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. 

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sonia Gandhi-led Congress to organise padyatras to redeem Gandhism and Gandhi's India

    Congress leaders, led by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, will will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday and lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration. The march will start at 9:30 am from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.

     

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. 

     

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Tributes to beloved Bapu: PM Modi tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi arrives at Rajghat, to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aarived at Rajghat, will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi shortly

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Anil Shastri pays tribute to his father Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, at Vijay Ghat

    Anil Shastri, son of Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    LK Advani, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    LK Advani, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to visit Vijayghat to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi

    PM Modi will also visit Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.

  • Oct 02, 2019 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi’s schedule for today on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

    • 7.20 am: PM Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
    • 7.50 am: PM Modi to visit Vijayghat to pay tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi
    • 10.30 am: Floral tributes at the Parliament House
    • 5.50 pm: Welcome reception at Ahmedabad airport
    • This will be followed by a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and then for the Swachh Bharat program.
    • 8.30 pm: GMDC Ground- Participate in the Navratri festival
  • Oct 02, 2019 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi to reach Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, declare India ODF

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Top party will visit Rajghat in the morning to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial on his 150th birth anniversary. Later PM Modi will also visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad today and later declare the country open defecation-free.

     

