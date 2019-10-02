Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 02, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the grit and determination of Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.
"Tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'," Modi tweeted.
He also posted a short video on the leader in which he referred to Shastri's grit and determination and his love for khadi.
Shastri was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.
"In a strife-torn world, as indeed India, Gandhi ji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood but those of many across the world".
Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, tweet a video imagining what India would be like if 'Father of the Nation' was still alive.
Have you ever thought how different our country would be if Gandhiji were still here today?
What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oafduc2EEw
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in the foot march in Lucknow to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Congress leaders, led by party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, will will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday and lead a Gandhi Sandesh padyatra as part of a week-long celebration. The march will start at 9:30 am from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee officer.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.
Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aarived at Rajghat, will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi shortly
Anil Shastri, son of Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.
LK Advani, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
PM Modi will also visit Vijayghat, the resting place of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Top party will visit Rajghat in the morning to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial on his 150th birth anniversary. Later PM Modi will also visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad today and later declare the country open defecation-free.
