Chhattisgarh Minister irks controversy, compares roads with actor Hema Malini's 'cheeks | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 13, 2019.
Delhi: A layer of smog blankets the national capital this morning; visuals from the area around Africa Avenue road and Vasant Vihar. pic.twitter.com/U86A8DLvhq— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
A man was arrested on Tuesday in Dombivli in Thane for allegedly strangling a 19-year-old girl to death, police said.
Ishvarya Deshpande was found dead in her home when her mother returned from the college where she worked, Senior Inspector SP Aager of Dombivli police station said.
"It has been just few months since I became a minister in the state. I come from a naxalite area but I have built roads there, just like Hema Malini's cheeks,"Chhattisgarh Minister, Kawasi Lakhma in Dhamtari said.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rescue a youth who was dangling from an overhead wire at Dabra railway station. Electricity was switched off on the route by officials to help the rescue operations. (12.11.19) pic.twitter.com/W4M6i0YWPf— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019
The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.
The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.
