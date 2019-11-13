Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
Chhattisgarh Minister irks controversy, compares roads with actor Hema Malini's 'cheeks | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 13, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 8:24 IST
Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter
Image Source : INDIA TV

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone today | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 13, 2019.

 

Live updates : Breaking News November 13

  • Nov 13, 2019 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: A layer of smog blankets the national capital this morning

  • Nov 13, 2019 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Man enters Thane home, kills 19-year-old girl

    A man was arrested on Tuesday in Dombivli in Thane for allegedly strangling a 19-year-old girl to death, police said.

    Ishvarya Deshpande was found dead in her home when her mother returned from the college where she worked, Senior Inspector SP Aager of Dombivli police station said.

  • Nov 13, 2019 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Chhattisgarh Minister draws flak, compares roads with actor Hema Malini's 'cheeks

    "It has been just few months since I became a minister in the state. I come from a naxalite area but I have built roads there, just like Hema Malini's cheeks,"Chhattisgarh Minister, Kawasi Lakhma in Dhamtari said.

  • Nov 13, 2019 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MP: GRP personnel rescue a youth dangling from an overhead wire at Dabra railway station

  • Nov 13, 2019 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone

    The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.

    The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.

