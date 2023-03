The CBI has recovered approximately Rs 1 crore from the premises of a senior Directorate General of Foreign Trade officer in Rajkot who jumped to death after being arrested by the agency for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs five lakh, officials said on Sunday. During the search operation at the premises of now-deceased DGFT Joint Director Jawri Mal Bishnoi, who was stationed in Rajkot, the CBI claimed to have seized two bags, carrying Rs 1 crore, which were allegedly being thrown out of the house by his family members, the officials said. The CBI had arrested Bishnoi during a trap operation on Friday while he was allegedly receiving the Rs 5 lakh of the total Rs 9 lakh demanded from a businessman who was seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to export food cans which would have allowed him to retrieve his bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh, they said. A day after his arrest, Bishnoi (44) allegedly jumped from his fourth floor office fatally when the agency was concluding its searches, they said. A case of accidental death was registered at Pradyuman Nagar police station in Rajkot.