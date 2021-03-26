Friday, March 26, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 26

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2021 7:06 IST
Breaking News Live Updates March 26
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Updates March 26

Live updates :Breaking News March 26

  • Mar 26, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur border

    Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border NH-24 (both carriageway), said Delhi Traffic Police.

  • Mar 26, 2021 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    My plan is to run for 2024 re-election: US President Joe Biden

    My plan is to run for re-election (in 2024), that's my expectation," said US President Joe Biden during his first formal press conference since taking office at the White House.

  • Mar 26, 2021 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE begin testing COVID vaccine in children under 12

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE began testing their COVID19 vaccine in children under 12, stated Pfizer on Friday. 

