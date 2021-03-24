Wednesday, March 24, 2021
     
Breaking News, March 24 | LIVE

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2021 7:40 IST
Breaking News, March 24 | LIVE
Breaking News, March 24 | LIVE

Live updates :Breaking News March 24

  • Mar 24, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Eight held in UP, adulterated liquor seized

    Eight people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Tuesday and adulterated liquor was seized. Kaushambi SP Abhinandan, in a statement, said following deaths of several people due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Allahabad, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh and Chitrakoot, a team of police officials was formed and raids were conducted.

  • Mar 24, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mistrust between China, India at all-time high, says US admiral

    While the US-India military relationship is at its best level in years, the mistrust between China and India is at an all-time high, a top US admiral has said and alleged that Beijing's lack of transparency and duplicitous actions in the Indian Ocean region threaten stability and security there.

    "The mistrust between China and India is at an all-time high. In addition to the rupture of bilateral relations as a result of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) skirmish, India is deeply suspicious of Chinese activities as part of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative," Aquilino told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday during the confirmation hearing for commander, US Indo-Pacific Command.

  • Mar 24, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Karnataka: Marathi community people protested after statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Hubli

