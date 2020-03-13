Five injured after cracker bomb exploded at Kabari Bazar in Rawalpindi | Live

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
Five injured after cracker bomb exploded at Kabari Bazar in Rawalpindi

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 13, 2020

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2020 6:24 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

March 13, 2020

  • Mar 13, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    HNLU suspends classes till March 18

    Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in New Raipur yesterday suspended classes till March 18, in wake of coronavirus.

  • Mar 13, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Disneyland in California to close over virus, according to statement

    Disneyland in California to close over virus, according to statement. Disney to shut Florida and Paris theme parks, cruise line over virus.

  • Mar 13, 2020 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Five injured after cracker bomb exploded at Kabari Bazar in Rawalpindi

    Five injured after cracker bomb exploded at Kabari Bazar in Rawalpindi.

