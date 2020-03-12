Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Oil prices fall more than 2% after Trump coronavirus address | Live
Live now

Oil prices fall more than 2% after Trump coronavirus address | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 8:00 IST
Breaking news blog
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news blog

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates :Breaking News March 12-2020

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 12, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We will be suspending all travel from Europe to US for next 30 days, says Donald Trump

    US President Donald Trump said: "We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight."

  • Mar 12, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled

    Washington DC Health Advisory: DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled. Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location. 

    We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer. This recommendation is in effect through March 31.

  • Mar 12, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Indian Embassy in United States issued an advisory on travel to India

    Indian Embassy in United States issued an advisory on travel to India, in the wake of CoronaVirus.

  • Mar 12, 2020 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi appointed as additional DCP of North East Delhi

    PS Chinmoy Biswal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), IPS Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of special officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner and IPS Manjeet has been appointed as DCP (Metro).

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posed as additional DCP of North East Delhi, Jitendra Mani has been appointed as the DCP (Land & Building) and Nishant Gupta has been given the charge of Additional DCP of recruitment.
    Quote Tweet

Top News

Latest News