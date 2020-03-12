Oil prices fall more than 2% after Trump coronavirus address | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
US President Donald Trump said: "We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight."
Washington DC Health Advisory: DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled. Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location.
We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer. This recommendation is in effect through March 31.
Indian Embassy in United States issued an advisory on travel to India, in the wake of CoronaVirus.
PS Chinmoy Biswal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), IPS Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of special officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner and IPS Manjeet has been appointed as DCP (Metro).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posed as additional DCP of North East Delhi, Jitendra Mani has been appointed as the DCP (Land & Building) and Nishant Gupta has been given the charge of Additional DCP of recruitment.
