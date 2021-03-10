Wednesday, March 10, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 10

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV, and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2021 8:32 IST
Breaking News March 10
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News March 10

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and the latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LIVE, LATEST UPDATES MARCH 10

  • Mar 10, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections voting begins

    Voting begins for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Mar 10, 2021 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to participate in Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting

    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will participate in Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting in Dehradun later today.

  • Mar 10, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jamaica receives first shipment of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by India

    I'm extremely pleased to report that yesterday we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Govt of India. We express our deep appreciation to Govt and people of India for this very much-needed support, tweeted PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness.

  • Mar 10, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to participate in first Leaders’ Summit of Quadrilateral Framework

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating, along with Australian PM, Japanese PM, and the US President in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, being held virtually on March 12. 

