Schools to be closed for primary classes in Bengaluru North, South, Rural districts amid COVID-19 scare| Live

New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2020 7:26 IST
Breaking News March 09
  • Mar 09, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Schools to be closed for primary classes in Bengaluru North, South, Rural districts amid coronavirus scare

    S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education announced that considering the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South, and Rural districts.

  • Mar 09, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles: South Korean military

    North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast, reports The Associated Press quoting South Korea’s military.

