Schools to be closed for primary classes in Bengaluru North, South, Rural districts amid COVID-19 scare| Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 09, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 09, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education announced that considering the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South, and Rural districts.
North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast, reports The Associated Press quoting South Korea’s military.
Top News
Latest News