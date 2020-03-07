Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
  29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack
29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 07, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2020 6:13 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 07, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Mar 07, 2020 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack

    At least 29 people were killed and 61 others were injured in an attack on the ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Friday. Doctors report that some of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll may rise, reported Tolonews. 

