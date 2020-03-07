29 killed, 61 wounded in Kabul attack | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 07, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
At least 29 people were killed and 61 others were injured in an attack on the ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Friday. Doctors report that some of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll may rise, reported Tolonews.
