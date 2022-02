A 14-year-old girl has filed a police complaint against her uncle alleging that he molested her while she was alone at her aunt's place, officials said on Tuesday. The accused is on the run, they said. According to the complaint filed by the girl, she went to her aunt's house on January 1 and stayed there for a while. On January 5, when her aunt had gone to the market and she was alone at home, her uncle touched her inappropriately. The complainant said she did not disclose the incident to anyone out of fear. She came back home on Monday and confided in a boy in her neighbourhood who suggested that she files a police complaint.