PM Modi to ASEAN Summit in Bangkok today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 3, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok today.
California fire department said on Saturday that 72% of the California wildfires have been contained.
#KincadeFire off John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville in Sonoma County is 77,758 acres and 72% contained. https://t.co/0lE746SI6V @CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/imvMjOe5HS— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 2, 2019
The Islamic State on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 soldiers and one civilian dead.
A Owaisi:What is this 50-50,is this a new biscuit?How much 50-50 will you do?Save something for Maharashtra's public.They (BJP&Shiv Sena) are not bothered about the destruction rain has caused in Satara. All they talk about is 50-50.What kind of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is this? pic.twitter.com/Ct4DFRLnDp— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019
Delhiites have woken up to a windy morning however the air quality still remains severely unhealthy.
Top News
Latest News