The National Progressive Schools' Conference on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting opening of schools in Delhi from Wednesday. According to the letter, the association of schools said children from nursery to class 8 have a huge learning gap. "We are grateful for your intervention for the unconditional reopening of schools. However, the clause of reopening from April 1 seems to be a cause of concern. "Children from nursery to class VIII have huge learning gap as we are observing them. In March we could have focused our efforts to bridge that gap so that children would have been ready for the next grade in April," the letter stated. Teachers are also overburdened with online and offline teaching and assessment, it said.