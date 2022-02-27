Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 10,273 new cases with positivity rate at 1.00%; 243 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,11,472 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,724
- The daily positivity rate is at 1.00 per cent on Feb 27
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 10,273 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 243 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 27), the country saw a total of 20,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,90,921.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,11,472 (0.26%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,724. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 1.00 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,67,57,518 samples have been tested up to February 26 for COVID-19. Of these 10,22,204 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173, it said.
Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths. On Thursday, it had reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12
|3
|9875
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3518
|1191
|2299362
|1329
|14725
|3
|3
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|165
|13
|63947
|19
|296
|4
|Assam
|1580
|30
|715881
|41
|6638
|5
|Bihar
|331
|18
|817417
|68
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|167
|90380
|24
|1165
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1887
|74
|1134777
|223
|14026
|2
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11433
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2063
|22
|1830872
|460
|26119
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|322
|25
|240859
|68
|3800
|11
|Gujarat
|2275
|263
|1209148
|491
|10926
|2
|2
|12
|Haryana
|2218
|92
|968311
|413
|10555
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1201
|121
|277866
|229
|4115
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|871
|124
|447282
|208
|4748
|15
|Jharkhand
|510
|10
|428512
|76
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|6978
|578
|3893532
|1073
|39919
|19
|19
|17
|Kerala***
|33782
|4258
|6395737
|7339
|65161
|65
|116
|181
|18
|Ladakh
|207
|23
|27557
|44
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|10
|4
|11337
|6
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|4328
|481
|1023141
|980
|10727
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11806
|876
|7709015
|1761
|143695
|8
|8
|22
|Manipur
|360
|176
|134258
|212
|2109
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|189
|22
|91671
|44
|1577
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|7599
|507
|204864
|1408
|655
|25
|Nagaland
|128
|11
|34518
|16
|755
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|3132
|289
|1272428
|9056
|4
|4
|27
|Puducherry
|169
|33
|163570
|42
|1962
|2
|2
|28
|Punjab
|787
|61
|739491
|181
|17702
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|5542
|197
|1263926
|845
|9535
|30
|Sikkim
|62
|16
|38558
|18
|442
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7164
|986
|3403402
|1464
|38002
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|3539
|271
|780974
|512
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|33
|9
|99908
|10
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2352
|10
|425977
|86
|7679
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4232
|177
|2039456
|477
|23450
|3
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|1952
|36
|1991679
|269
|21172
|3
|3
|Total#
|111472
|10409
|42290921
|20439
|513724
|127
|116
|243
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 65 deaths reported on 26th February, +116 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
