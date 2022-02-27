Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 10,273 new cases with positivity rate at 1.00%; 243 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 10,273 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 243 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 27), the country saw a total of 20,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,90,921.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,11,472 (0.26%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,724. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.00 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,67,57,518 samples have been tested up to February 26 for COVID-19. Of these 10,22,204 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths. On Thursday, it had reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 3 9875 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3518 1191 2299362 1329 14725 3 3 3 Arunachal Pradesh 165 13 63947 19 296 4 Assam 1580 30 715881 41 6638 5 Bihar 331 18 817417 68 12255 6 Chandigarh 167 90380 24 1165 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1887 74 1134777 223 14026 2 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11433 4 9 Delhi 2063 22 1830872 460 26119 2 2 10 Goa 322 25 240859 68 3800 11 Gujarat 2275 263 1209148 491 10926 2 2 12 Haryana 2218 92 968311 413 10555 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 1201 121 277866 229 4115 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 871 124 447282 208 4748 15 Jharkhand 510 10 428512 76 5315 16 Karnataka 6978 578 3893532 1073 39919 19 19 17 Kerala*** 33782 4258 6395737 7339 65161 65 116 181 18 Ladakh 207 23 27557 44 228 19 Lakshadweep 10 4 11337 6 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4328 481 1023141 980 10727 1 1 21 Maharashtra 11806 876 7709015 1761 143695 8 8 22 Manipur 360 176 134258 212 2109 1 1 23 Meghalaya 189 22 91671 44 1577 2 2 24 Mizoram 7599 507 204864 1408 655 25 Nagaland 128 11 34518 16 755 1 1 26 Odisha 3132 289 1272428 9056 4 4 27 Puducherry 169 33 163570 42 1962 2 2 28 Punjab 787 61 739491 181 17702 1 1 29 Rajasthan 5542 197 1263926 845 9535 30 Sikkim 62 16 38558 18 442 31 Tamil Nadu 7164 986 3403402 1464 38002 2 2 32 Telangana 3539 271 780974 512 4111 33 Tripura 33 9 99908 10 919 34 Uttarakhand 2352 10 425977 86 7679 35 Uttar Pradesh 4232 177 2039456 477 23450 3 3 36 West Bengal 1952 36 1991679 269 21172 3 3 Total# 111472 10409 42290921 20439 513724 127 116 243 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 65 deaths reported on 26th February, +116 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

