Sunday, February 27, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 10,273 new cases with positivity rate at 1.00%; 243 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,11,472 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: February 27, 2022 9:17 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,11,472 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,724
  • The daily positivity rate is at 1.00 per cent on Feb 27

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 10,273 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 243 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 27), the country saw a total of 20,439 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,90,921.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,11,472 (0.26%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,724. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.00 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,67,57,518 samples have been tested up to February 26 for COVID-19. Of these 10,22,204 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: COVID pandemic: India's vaccination coverage exceeds 177.17 crore

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 440 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, according to data released by the health department.  With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 460 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths. On Thursday, it had reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 9875 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 3518 1191  2299362 1329  14725   3
3 Arunachal Pradesh 165 13  63947 19  296      
4 Assam 1580 30  715881 41  6638      
5 Bihar 331 18  817417 68  12255      
6 Chandigarh 167   90380 24  1165   1
7 Chhattisgarh 1887 74  1134777 223  14026   2
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11433   4      
9 Delhi 2063 22  1830872 460  26119   2
10 Goa 322 25  240859 68  3800      
11 Gujarat 2275 263  1209148 491  10926   2
12 Haryana 2218 92  968311 413  10555   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 1201 121  277866 229  4115   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 871 124  447282 208  4748      
15 Jharkhand 510 10  428512 76  5315      
16 Karnataka 6978 578  3893532 1073  39919 19    19
17 Kerala*** 33782 4258  6395737 7339  65161 65  116 181
18 Ladakh 207 23  27557 44  228      
19 Lakshadweep 10 11337 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 4328 481  1023141 980  10727   1
21 Maharashtra 11806 876  7709015 1761  143695   8
22 Manipur 360 176  134258 212  2109   1
23 Meghalaya 189 22  91671 44  1577   2
24 Mizoram 7599 507  204864 1408  655      
25 Nagaland 128 11  34518 16  755   1
26 Odisha 3132 289  1272428   9056   4
27 Puducherry 169 33  163570 42  1962   2
28 Punjab 787 61  739491 181  17702   1
29 Rajasthan 5542 197  1263926 845  9535      
30 Sikkim 62 16  38558 18  442      
31 Tamil Nadu 7164 986  3403402 1464  38002   2
32 Telangana 3539 271  780974 512  4111      
33 Tripura 33 99908 10  919      
34 Uttarakhand 2352 10  425977 86  7679      
35 Uttar Pradesh 4232 177  2039456 477  23450   3
36 West Bengal 1952 36  1991679 269  21172   3
Total# 111472 10409  42290921 20439  513724 127  116 243
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 65 deaths reported on 26th February, +116 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Scientists pinpoint mechanisms linked with severe Covid blood clotting

 

