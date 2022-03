The district administration on Tuesday finalised the temporary rehabilitation plan for Chintels Paradiso residents, asking the builder to work out a permanent settlement proposal by March 11. Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor. On a letter shot off to the builder, DTPE R S Bhath spelled out the latest terms including rent shifting charges. "Whereas committee has been constituted by District Magistrate has been continuously working for making re-location of affected families, coordination for structure audit being conducted by IIT, Delhi and taking preventive measures to avoid any future mishap in the society.