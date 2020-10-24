Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Saturday, October 24, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2020 8:59 IST
  • Oct 24, 2020 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Joe Biden promises free vaccine if elected president

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said he would ensure free vaccination for all Americans if elected president in the November 3 election. In a major policy speech on the coronavirus, a day after the final presidential debate with Republican incumbent Donald Trump, Biden said over 220,000 Americans have lost their lives, which is more than one-fifth of the total global death.

  • Oct 24, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Devotees offer prayers on Ashtami: Visuals from Kerala

    Kerala: Devotees offer prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri today.

  • Oct 24, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Swami Ramdev Live on India TV

    Watch Swami Ramdev Live on India TV: Yoga for your daughters

  • Oct 24, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate three projects including Kisan Suryodaya Yojana in Gujarat today through video conferencing. 

     

  • Oct 24, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Delhi's air quality deteriorates

    Air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. A look at visuals from Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway & Mayur Vihar area.

