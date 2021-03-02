Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 2

Tuesday, March 02, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2021 7:32 IST
  • Mar 02, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Virat Kohli reaches 100mn followers on Instagram

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing social networking platform Instagram. Kohli has joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

    Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pakistan may witness third wave of COVID-19

    Pakistan may witness a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases that might lead to a third wave of coronavirus in the country as restrictions related to the virus have been relaxed, Dawn reported citing health experts. Moreover, there has been a lukewarm response of even health workers to the government-run vaccination campaign. As many as 1,176 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

    The country has reported over 5,81,00 COVID-19 cases and 12,896 deaths so far.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    1st Covid-19 vaccination begins in Africa

    The first Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in Africa using doses provided by COVAX, a global initiative for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, began in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

    The campaigns follow vaccine deliveries to both countries last week, with Ghana taking delivery of 600,000 doses on February 24 and Cote d'Ivoire 504,000 doses two days later, the WHO said in a press release on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UK records 5,455 new Covid cases

    Another 5,455 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,182,009, according to official figures released. The country also reported another 104 coronavirus-related deaths.

    The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 122,953. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Farmers destroy crops in UP village

    Farmers in a village destroyed crops in a four-acre area on Monday in protest against the contentious farm laws. The incident occurred at Umraya village of Chhata subdivision "With the consent of a majority of villagers, crops grown in the four-acre area was ploughed on Monday," RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh said.

    He claimed that such acts by farmers would lead to an acute shortage of cereals, forcing the government to go for import. "Repeal the three farm laws without further delay to prevent such suicidal steps of the farmers," Singh demanded,

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha reports 86 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Monday mounted to 3,37,277 after 86 more people tested positive for the infection, while the state government
    launched the inoculation drive for senior citizens and comorbid people in the age group of 45-59 years, a health department officials said. The state during the day also registered the recovery of 76 patients which took the number of cured persons to 3,34,647, which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload.

    The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate remains at 4.04 per cent, he said.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Pickup truck hits car of Mamata's brother

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Baban Banerjee met with an accident on Monday night as a pickup truck hit his car near Chingrighata in Kolkata, police said. Nobody was injured in the accident that happened around 9.55 pm on the EM Bypass, they said.

    The pickup truck was seized and its driver detained following the accident, a police officer said. 

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    'Serial rapist' held in Greater Noida

    A “serial rapist” wanted in multiple cases of crime against women was arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. The accused, also involved in cases of loot and thefts, was held after he got injured in the gunfight that broke out in the Surajpur Police Station area at around 10 pm, the officials said.  

    An illegal country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from the possession of the accused, who has been hospitalised for treatment.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Himanta Biswa Sarma gets COVID-19 vaccine

    Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for senior citizens and people in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities. The 52-year-old minister was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital where several prominent people, including retired bureaucrats, also received their first dose.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    BJP hits back at Farooq Abdullah

    Hitting back at former chief minister Farooq Abdullah over his veiled attack on the BJP terming its leadership "divisive forces", senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that divisive politics is the trademark of the National Conference (NC) and it has attained expertise in the field. Gupta, a former deputy chief minister, said terming the BJP divisive is an age-old tantrum of the NC patron to hide his party's "misdoings by virtue of which Jammu and Kashmir has been ruined".

    Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight "divisive forces" in the country. 

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India sending humanitarian assistance to drought-hit Madagascar

    India is sending a consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Madagascar in response to the east African country's appeal for assistance to deal with a humanitarian crisis triggered by a severe drought, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The humanitarian assistance is being delivered onboard Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with the food and medical assistance on March 3 and is expected to reach the Port of Ehoala in Madagascar between March 21 and 24, 2021, the MEA said in a statement.

  • Mar 02, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kolkata, 2 districts get enhanced security cover

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to beef up security in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of North and South 24 Parganas, considering that these areas are more sensitive than several others, an official said on Monday. The notification for the first phase of the Assembly
    elections in West Bengal covering 30 constituencies will be issued on Tuesday.

    The ECI has taken a decision to withdraw a section of the personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CPAF) from other districts and deploy them in the city and the two districts, the official said.

  • Mar 02, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    IAF to take part in multinational exercise Desert Flag with France, US

    Amid growing ties between India and the Arab world, six Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30-MKI fighters will take off for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday to participate in the multinational exercise 'Desert Flag'.

    The exercise comes soon after the Indian Rafale jets were provided mid-air refuelling support by the Emirate's Air Force tankers while they were coming to India from France.

  • Mar 02, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Britain’s Prince Philip shifted to different hospital

    Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition and receive treatment for an infection

  • Mar 02, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake hits Nicobar islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar islands at 11.51 pm yesterday

  • Mar 02, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake hits Assam

    An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon, Assam at 1.32 am today

