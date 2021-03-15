Monday, March 15, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 15

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2021 6:38 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 15

Live updates :Breaking News March 15

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Former Congress MP's son, 11 others booked

    Police have booked a son of a former Congress MP and 11 others in a land fraud case, according to officials. They have been accused of getting a five-bigha plot in the Civil Lines area here converted from leasehold to freehold by concealing facts. The case was registered on the complaint of Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Prem Prakash Upadhyay at the Kotwali police station.
     

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Kamal Haasan's car attacked

    Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by a young man late Sunday when the actor-politician was proceeding towards a hotel after campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, a party leader said. Haasan was not injured in the incident though his vehicle's windscreen was damaged.
     

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha logs 71 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday set a target of "zero infection" even as the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 3,38,192 with 71 fresh cases. In a video message, Patnaik appealed to the people to follow health safety protocols so that the state can achieve the goal and requested them not to be complacent with the daily number of new coronavirus cases remaining below 100. 

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers

    Siding with farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district, Malik said if the Centre gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will relent. The Meghalaya Governor also claimed that he prevented the arrest of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when he heard rumours about it.

    Malik further said he had requested the prime minister and the home minister not to use force against farmers, and not to send them home from Delhi empty-handed. "None of the laws are in favour of farmers. Acountry in which farmers and soldiers are not satisfied, that country cannot move ahead. That country cannot be saved. Hence, the Army and farmers should be kept satisfied,” Malik said urging PM Modi and Home Minister Shah not to offend them.  

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Myanmar bloodshed condemned

    UN Secretary-General's special envoy condemns bloodshed in Myanmar amid increasing violence

  • Mar 15, 2021 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nepal pressure cooker explosion

    Nepal: At least 8 injured after pressure cooker bomb explodes at govt office in Siraha

