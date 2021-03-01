Monday, March 01, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 1

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2021 6:24 IST
  • Mar 01, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UAE welcomes recent Indo-Pak ceasefire

    UAE welcomes recent Indo-Pak ceasefire, refers border as 'disputed'

  • Mar 01, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Tamil Nadu extends lockdown

    Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31

  • Mar 01, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming, related areas in collaboration with IIT Bombay

    Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming, related areas in collaboration with IIT Bombay

  • Mar 01, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab: 2 arrested with heroin

    Punjab: Ludhiana Special Task Force arrested two persons & seized 2.17 kgs of heroin from their possession

  • Mar 01, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    COVID-19: Centre issues new framework for Co-WIN2.0

    COVID-19: Centre issues new framework for Co-WIN2.0 ahead of registration for next vaccination phase 

