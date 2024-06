A case has been registered under sections 419, 420 of the IPC and section 66(D) of the IT Act after a 54-year-old doctor lost more than Rs 7 Lakhs in a 'share market scam' between April 15-17.

The doctor alleges that she saw a deepfake reel of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Instagram regarding investment and got influenced by it. She further alleges that she was added to a WhatsApp group through a link, assured of profits, made to download an app and made to deposit money in various accounts, said the Mumbai Police.