A 21-year-old woman was allegedly killed on a moving express train by assailants who slit her throat after an attempt of sexual assault in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in Indore-Bilaspur train around 2 km before Sehore railway station and the victim identified as Muskan Hada died before the train arrived at the station, Sehore district’s Superintendent of Police S S Chouhan told reporters.