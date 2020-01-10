Friday, January 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Trump | Live Updates
Live now

Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Trump | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 10, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2020 6:01 IST
Breaking News January 10
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News January 10

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 10, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 10

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 10, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Travel ban on Nissan Ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn

    Lebanon banned former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn from travelling.

  • Jan 10, 2020 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US House passes resolution limiting Trump's power to carry out military action against Iran

    The US House of Representative on Thursday (local times) adopted a war powers resolution that limits President Donald Trump's ability to carry out military actions against Iran without the prior approval of Congress

Top News

Latest News