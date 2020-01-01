NIA files charges against 6 in 2017 attack on Assam Rifles | Live Updates

The government has extended the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, which received huge response with 73 per cent of the eligible taxpayers availing the amnesty scheme and committing to pay Rs 30,627 crore, by 15 days to January 15, 2020.

"Keeping in view the taxpayers' response, the central government has extended the scheme for 15 days, till January 15," said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement, here on Tuesday.

It's one-time and final extension, the CBIC added.

Of the 1.84 lakh taxpayers eligible to avail the scheme, 1,33,661 submitted their applications by December 31, 2019, the CBIC said.