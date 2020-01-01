Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
NIA files charges against 6 in 2017 attack on Assam Rifles | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 1, 2020: Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 6:38 IST
Live updates : Breaking News January 1

 

 

Live updates : Breaking News January 1

  • Jan 01, 2020 6:38 AM (IST)

    6 killed as lift falls at MP businessman's farm house

    At least six people died and many others were injured after a lift installed at the farm house of business tycoon Puneet Agrawal in Patalpani area fell on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

  • Jan 01, 2020 6:35 AM (IST)

    Sabka Vishwas tax amnesty scheme extended till Jan 15

    The government has extended the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, which received huge response with 73 per cent of the eligible taxpayers availing the amnesty scheme and committing to pay Rs 30,627 crore, by 15 days to January 15, 2020.

    "Keeping in view the taxpayers' response, the central government has extended the scheme for 15 days, till January 15," said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement, here on Tuesday.

    It's one-time and final extension, the CBIC added.

    Of the 1.84 lakh taxpayers eligible to avail the scheme, 1,33,661 submitted their applications by December 31, 2019, the CBIC said.

  • Jan 01, 2020 6:35 AM (IST)

    Frenzy grips Bengaluru as revellers usher in 2020

    Frenzy gripped India's tech hub as thousands of revellers ushered in the New Year on early Wednesday by greeting each other, dancing to loud music and partying through the night, with the police watching them celebrate the event safely and peacefully.

    As on every New Year eve, hundreds of revellers, flocked to the city's central business district and gathered in downtown, choking its famous M.G. Road and Brigade Road hours before the clock struck midnight and the New Year dawned.

    Bidding goodbye to a tumultuous 2019 and welcoming 2020 in style, many were seen bursting crackers, cheering, hooting, waving and hugging others in excitement.

  • Jan 01, 2020 6:34 AM (IST)

    NIA files charges against 6 in 2017 attack on Assam Rifles

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge-sheet against six for attack on an Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur in 2017.

    An NIA spokesperson said here on Tuesday, the agency had filed charges against three absconding persons -- Koijam Ibochouba aka Sumo, Mayanglambam Siromani aka Kesper, Thokchom Ningthemba aka Ningthem Feiroijamba -- before the Special NIA court in Imphal.

    Charge-sheet has also been filed against Laishram Priyokumar Meitei aka Amuthoi, Thangjam Achou aka Thangjam Achan and Chandam Tondon Singh aka Shileiba under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

    The case relates to ambush on a road-opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in the Chandel district of Manipur on November 15, 2017 by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) activists.

