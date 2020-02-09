20 dead, 31 hurt in Thai mass shooting; gunman hides in mall | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 09, 2020. Highlights:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 09, 2020. Highlights:
A gunman described as a soldier angry over a financial dispute killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday in northeastern Thailand, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.
Top News
Latest News