Case against organisers of CAA protest in Mumbai | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 08, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot.
The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday settled at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.
China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has taken the lives of large number of people, President Donald Trump has said, adding that the US was helping them out.
Voters begin to arrive at the polling stations at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency and NDMC School of Science and Humanities at Tughlak Road; Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi to begin shortly
The death toll in China due to coronavirus continues to goes up as it jumped to 722 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced on Saturday.
A case has been registered against the organisers and 300 women who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC at Nagpada in central Mumbai for the past two weeks, an official said.
Vehicles being checked by Police in Jamia area, as security has been tightened in Delhi, in the light of Delhi Elections 2020.
Fire has broken out at a one-floor shelter in Saki Naka area. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.
Voting for Delhi Elections 2020 to take place today, 70 assembly constituencies to undergo polling. Voting to begin at 8 AM.
US President Donald Trump has fired two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process by the House of Representatives, three days after he was acquitted by the Senate of all charges. Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station
