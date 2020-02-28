US lawmakers seek assurances, transparency on 'Taliban deal' | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 28, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands
US Department of State: Excellent progress made this week in US-India partnership. President Donald Trump's trip to India advanced shared goals and paved the way for further cooperation in key areas like energy, defence, people-to-people ties and Indo-Pacific coordination.
US-India people-to-people ties are stronger than ever. Our Congressional representatives & Parliamentarians will hold an exchange visit for the first time ever in April.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, today. The Council comprises states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal
