US lawmakers seek assurances, transparency on 'Taliban deal' | Live Updates

US lawmakers seek assurances, transparency on 'Taliban deal'

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 28, 2020.

February 28, 2020 6:23 IST
Breaking News February 28, 2020

  • Feb 28, 2020 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands

    First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands

  • Feb 28, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Excellent progress made this week in US-India partnership: US Department of State

    US Department of State: Excellent progress made this week in US-India partnership. President Donald Trump's trip to India advanced shared goals and paved the way for further cooperation in key areas like energy, defence, people-to-people ties and Indo-Pacific coordination.

    US-India people-to-people ties are stronger than ever. Our Congressional representatives & Parliamentarians will hold an exchange visit for the first time ever in April.

  • Feb 28, 2020 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Home Minister Amit Shah to chair 24th Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 24th Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, today. The Council comprises states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal

