Monday, February 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 22
Live now

Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 22

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2021 7:39 IST
Breaking News February 22
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News February 22

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

Latest India News

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 22

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 22, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Tamil Nadu: Two persons arrested for beating temple elephant at rejuvenation camp in Theppakadu

    Two persons arrested for beating a temple elephant at a rejuvenation camp in Theppakadu, Mettupalayam, TamilNadu after a video surfaced showing the same. 

  • Feb 22, 2021 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal today

    PM Modi to visit Assam and West Bengal today; he'll dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organized in Dhemaji, Assam. Later, he will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

  • Feb 22, 2021 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri without stopping for scheduled halt

    Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri on Sunday without stopping for a scheduled halt. It was brought to notice of higher officials and an unscheduled halt was arranged at Dadar where around 42 passengers deboarded. The matter is being enquired. 

Top News

Latest News