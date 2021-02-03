Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News February 3 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News February 3 | LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2021 9:30 IST
Breaking News February 2 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News February 2 | LIVE

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 104 million, including 2,262,004 fatalities. As many as 76,225,202 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views, and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News February 2

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 03, 2021 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar: A layer of fog envelops Muzaffarpur

  • Feb 03, 2021 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

    Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 362: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

  • Feb 03, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar: Fire breaks out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur

  • Feb 03, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Dalit woman raped in UP's Ballia

    A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when the 19-year-old woman was alone at her home, SHO of Nagra police station Vivek Pandey said.

    Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act, Pandey said, adding that the accused was arrested on Tuesday. The woman has been sent for a medical examination at the district hospital. 

  • Feb 03, 2021 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP: 14-year-old boy dies after being run over by tractor

    A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor in Lalauli area here on Tuesday, police said. SHO of Lalauli police station Sandeep Tiwari said the accident took place around 9.30 am when Deepu was going with his younger sister. The SHO said the tractor driver was arrested and the boy's body was sent for postmortem.

  • Feb 03, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Video of stray dogs inside patient ward at Govt Medical College Nagpur goes viral

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi congratulates PM Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day

    PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka, for the country's upcoming 73rd Independence Day on 4 Feb 2021: High Commission of India, Colombo, Sri Lanka

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bad Bank will be set up in 2 months by PSBs

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    FIR filed against Sharjeel Usmani in Pune over Elgar speech

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Tamil Nadu: LIC workers in Coimbatore protest govt's disinvestment in the corporation

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Aligarh

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajasthan: IPS officer Manish Agarwal arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau, Rajasthan

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Telangana: National Cadet Corps Directorate AP & Telangana wins best NCC Directorate award

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Couple drowns while crossing river in UP

    A 55-year-old man and his wife drowned while trying to cross over a river here on Tuesday, police said. Patiraj Maurya and his wife Vidya Devi, 50, were trying to cross over the Beso river to reach his in-laws' house, they said.

    When Vidya slipped into the deep water, Maurya tried to save her but he too drowned in the river. Villagers reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the river, police added.

  • Feb 03, 2021 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajasthan CM bats for strengthening sports infrastructure

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday underlined his government’s resolve to promote sports and strengthen infrastructure facilities in the state.

    Chairing a meeting of the sports and youth affairs department, he instructed officials to make service rules for hiring sports coaches. Gehlot said the services of about 500 sports coaches will be availed in the state, an official statement said. Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Top News

Latest News