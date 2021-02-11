Thursday, February 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, February 11 | Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News, February 11 | Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2021 10:17 IST
Breaking News, February 11 | Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, February 11 | Top Headlines This Hour

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, the country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :REAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 11

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 11, 2021 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament

  • Feb 11, 2021 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand: ITBP troops help in constructing Jhula bridge in Chamoli

  • Feb 11, 2021 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sensex down 46.99 points, currently trading at 51,262.40

  • Feb 11, 2021 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amit Shah pays floral tribute Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary

  • Feb 11, 2021 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Crime branch arrested gang of private detective in connection with Call Detail Record (CDR) racket

  • Feb 11, 2021 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand: Devotees took a holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar

  • Feb 11, 2021 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    All suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar running late: WR

    Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all up and down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Western Railway

  • Feb 11, 2021 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Drilling op started by rescue teams at 2:00 AM to peep into tunnel 12 to 13 meters below: ITBP

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Varanasi: Devotees throng ghats to take a holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'.

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Rajnath Singh to make a statement regarding ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh in RS

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today regarding ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Fog shrouds parts of the national capital

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Army's High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg trains soldiers for high-altitude operations

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Army's High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg trains soldiers for high-altitude operations

  • Feb 11, 2021 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MP: Donning the garb of 'Yamraj', policeman takes COVID vaccine jab in Indore

Top News

Latest News