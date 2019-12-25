Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
PM Modi, top leaders paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2019 8:47 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 25

  • Dec 25, 2019 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

  • Dec 25, 2019 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Top leaders paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

    Amit Shah, Rajnath Kovind, LK Advani and other top leader paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

  • Dec 25, 2019 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to arrive at Atal Samadhi shortly

    PM Narendra Modi to arrive at Atal Samadhi shortly to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Ajat Bihari Vajpayee

  • Dec 25, 2019 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee 95th birth anniversary: Top leaders to pay tribute to former Prime Minister

    Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, LK Advani, Om Birla and other top leaders are present at the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "Atal Samadhi".

     

  • Dec 25, 2019 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    NPR first step towards NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Owaisi

    Why is Home Minister misleading the nation? In Parliament he said 'Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented in the whole country'. Amit Shah sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC: Said Asaduddin Owaisi

  • Dec 25, 2019 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Militant attack kills 35 civilians in northern Burkina Faso, says president: AFP news agency

    As many as 35 civilians were killed after terrorists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, country's President Roch Marc Kabore said, adding that the ensuing clashes with security forces left 80 terrorists dead

  • Dec 25, 2019 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Those opposing CAA, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA

    In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour.
    Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in support of the amended citizenship law.
    He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

