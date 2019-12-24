Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
7 killed, 3 injured in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 24, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2019 7:24 IST
Breaking News December 24
Breaking News December 24

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 24, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 24

  • Dec 24, 2019 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand results indicate support to regionalistic ideology:Sardesai

    Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Monday night said the outcome of the Jharkhand assembly polls indicate that voters are reposing
    their trust in a "regionalistic ideology". In a setback for the ruling BJP, a combine of JMM-Congress-RJD is set to form government in Jharkhand.

    "Another state reposes its trust in a regionalistic​ ideology, a regionalistic leader and a regionalistic party. The Jharkhand Election Result is not an aberration or a political quirk but the glorious consequence of a staunch but repressed sentiment asserting itself," tweeted Sardesai who was once part of the BJP-led government in Goa. 

  • Dec 24, 2019 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jamia VC meets student who lost eye in police action

    Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday met a student who lost vision in his eye allegedly in police action at the university library on December 15.

    A statement said that Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.

    The police had entered the university that day in search of 'outsiders' who had entered campus. 

    On December 19, Akhtar had held a video conference with the injured students and had assured them of all possible help from the varsity. 

  • Dec 24, 2019 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Six JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike, JNUSU alleges

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday alleged six students have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike.  

    The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intimidation by sending proctorial enquiries to students en masse and even academically suspending them as well as evicting them from hostels and declaring them out of bounds, the JNUSU alleged. 

  • Dec 24, 2019 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Seven killed, three injured in two separate accidents

    At least seven people, including two women, were killed and three others injured in two separate accidents in various parts of the district here on Monday, police said.

    A tempo collided head-on with a tanker near Malhai village, killing four people, including the tempo driver, on the spot and injuring two others, they said. The injured, who were admitted to a hospital, succumbed later, police said, adding that the condition of the other two injured is critical.

    The tanker driver, however, managed to flee, they said. In another incident, a woman was killed while a man injured when a motorcycle collided with a car near Nagla Kolhu village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahaban Vijai Shankar Mishra said.

  • Dec 24, 2019 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Three trapped in septic tank, died

    Three persons who were trapped in a septic tank while cleaning on Monday, died due to suffocation, in Mumbai's Govandi. The case has been registered, further investigation underway.

