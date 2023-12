A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community by sharing a sensitive video on a social media platform, a police officer said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yasir of Samna Mal of Kotranka, the officer said. He shot a video and posted it on a social media platform hurting the religious sentiments of a community, he said and added that the video had the potential to disturb peace.